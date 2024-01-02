Semi driver speaks after crash sends truck into Phoenix canal

On Jan. 2, we spoke with a man who was involved in a crash that ended with a semi-truck in a Phoenix canal.

"Happened in a split second," said Richard Maerk.

For Maerk, Jan. 2 was a rather scary morning. He was driving along the canal, in the area of 51st Avenue and Osborn in Phoenix, when the incident happened.

"I was in the middle lane," said Maerk. "We were both going under the speed limit. Was busy that time, this big truck over here."

According to Maerk, he put on his turn signal, and was pulling in front of a tractor trailer when he got hit from behind. The truck then veered off the road, and went into the water.

"I didn't even hit my brakes or nothing," Maerk recounted. "I just see the truck going in there. Pulled into this thing here. Make sure he was getting out."

Phoenix Police and Fire officials responded to the crash. Maerk said he is grateful that everyone is OK.

According to police officials, they have not yet determined who was at fault for the crash.

Meanwhile, we have reached out to the tractor trailer company involved, which is called AAA Freight, but officials with the company have yet to issue a response.

Where the crash happened