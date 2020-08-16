Senior care company gifts Phoenix clients pillows with family pictures on them

The pandemic has been difficult for many people, but especially for seniors who have had to stay isolated from their loved ones. One senior care company is trying to bring some much-needed smiles to their clients' faces - with the help of pillows.

"We wanted a way to lift their spirits and make them smile -- so we came up with this pillow project," said Gina Vigil, spokesperson for Synergy.

Vigil surprised one of their clients with a very special pillow - one with pictures of their loved ones.

"Even though their families can't be near them, they have some memories on the pillow," Vigil explained. "When they're missing them, they can just hold it tight and feel that connection in a time where there's a lot of isolation, a lot of loneliness."

Synergy is a non-medical home care company for seniors. They can run errands and help with chores around the house, but above all, they serve as a friendly face and someone to talk to during these trying times.

Vigil said they saw how the pandemic was affecting a lot of their clients, and that's when they created the Pillow Project.

They gave one of their first personalized pillows to Mary. The pillow had pictures of her family and her late husband.

"It just means an awful lot to me because this picture up here is after we were married 50 years, this is when we got married," Mary said.

Spreading a bit of joy - one pillow at a time.

