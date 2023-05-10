Series of fires reported in downtown Phoenix, man detained
PHOENIX - A man was detained after a series of fires broke out in downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a leather working shop and paired storage facility near 1st Street and Jackson at around 5 a.m. and found that a dumpster fire had spread to the three-story building.
First responders were able to get the flames under control before the building was damaged any further.
The aftermath of a fire near 1st Street and Jackson in downtown Phoenix.
Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw a man leaving the scene of the fire, and when other officers came to investigate, they discovered a number of other fires had been started in the area.
"The man was located near 1st Avenue and Lincoln Street with a sharp object to his wrist," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky with Phoenix Police.
Eventually, officers used "less-lethal" tools to get the man to drop the object, and he was detained.
Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fires.
Where the fire happened: