Series of fires reported in downtown Phoenix, man detained

A man was detained after a series of fires broke out in downtown Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a leather working shop and paired storage facility near 1st Street and Jackson at around 5 a.m. and found that a dumpster fire had spread to the three-story building.

First responders were able to get the flames under control before the building was damaged any further.

The aftermath of a fire near 1st Street and Jackson in downtown Phoenix.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw a man leaving the scene of the fire, and when other officers came to investigate, they discovered a number of other fires had been started in the area.

"The man was located near 1st Avenue and Lincoln Street with a sharp object to his wrist," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky with Phoenix Police.

Eventually, officers used "less-lethal" tools to get the man to drop the object, and he was detained.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fires.

Where the fire happened: