Several OC Sheriff workers hurt in explosion at FBI-owned training facility

An explosion left several members of the Orange County Sheriff's Department hurt in Irvine.

SkyFOX was over the scene at an FBI facility on Magazine Road in Irvine on Wednesday as parts of the complex were closed off. Initially reported as a training incident by the OC Sheriff's Department, officials later specified the said incident was an explosion.

OC Sheriff's Department said no one was seriously hurt and that the FBI had nothing to do with the incident even though the incident took place in a gun range owned by the feds.

Officials did not specify how the explosion happened in the first place.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.