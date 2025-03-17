Several people badly hurt in Phoenix car crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief A north Phoenix crash sent five people to the hospital on Monday night. The March 17 crash happened near 43rd and Dunlap avenues.



A two-car crash in Phoenix on Monday night sent several people to the hospital, the fire department said.

What we know:

The March 17 crash happened at the intersection of 43rd and Dunlap avenues.

"One person did need to be extricated from their vehicle. A total of five people were transported to the hospital. The scene has been turned over to Phoenix PD for an investigation," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

The fire department described the victims' conditions as:

Woman in extremely condition.

Man in extremely condition.

Woman in critical condition.

Two teen boys who are stable.

What we don't know:

The fire department didn't say what led up to the crash.

Police are looking into the cause.

Map of the area where the crash happened: