Several people detained after man found shot, killed near west Phoenix middle school

The investigation into a deadly shooting near a middle school in west Phoenix has led to the detainment of several people, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. on April 14 near Desert Sands Middle School.

Once at the scene, officers found the victim, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by firefighters. The victim was not identified.

Police say they have surrounded a house believed to be connected to the shooting, and several people inside the home have been detained for questioning.

"The scene is still active, and we are working with the local schools to ensure everyone's safety this morning," Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the shooting happened: