Several Scottsdale firefighters, paramedics isolated after treating coronavirus patient, city confirms

article

Several firefighters and paramedics from Scottsdale were isolated as a precaution after coming in contact with a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus, confirmed the city of Scottsdale on Thursday.

"Within the past week a Scottsdale Fire Department engine company was called to evaluate a man who later tested positive for coronavirus," said Kelly Corsette with the city.

Four firefighters and two paramedics came in contact with the patient who later tested positive for the virus. They "were excluded from work as a precautionary measure and will follow social distancing guidelines for 12-14 days per direction from Maricopa County Public Health," Corsette said.

Since isolation, one of the fire department employees was cleared to return to work.

None of the firefighters or paramedics show signs of being ill, Corsette said.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Advertisement

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

For more coronavirus coverage, visit: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/tag/health/coronavirus