'Sex and the City' returning without Kim Cattrall

"Sex and the City" is getting the revival treatment at HBO Max, Fox News can confirm.

The iconic dramedy series is returning with a new chapter titled, "And Just Like That..." and will feature Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York).

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning.

"The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," a press release explained.

HBO Max, HBO's streaming service, has ordered 10, half-hour episodes and is scheduled to begin production in New York in late spring.

"Sex and the City" began as a television show in 1998 and ran until 2004 on HBO. The four best friends reunited for two films, released in 2008 and 2010.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

"And Just Like That..." is executive produced by Parker, Davis, Nixon, and Michael Patrick King.

Parker teased the revival on social media writing, "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now?X,SJ @HBOMax @JustLikeThatMax #AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter."

