Shakira, Jennifer Lopez announce Super Bowl 2020 halftime show on social media

Football fans will have a chance to get loud with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime in 2020, it was announced Thursday.

The megastars shared the news on their social media accounts with the caption "This is happening. 02.02.20."

Both Lopez and Shakira have had major success the pop and Latin charts over the years with multiple hit songs and albums. Lopez released her multi-hit debut in 1999, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love,” ″All I Have” and the remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.”

Lopez became engaged to former MLB baseball slugger Alex Rodriguez in March and has gained Oscar buzz for her role as "Ramona" in Hustlers.

The Super Bowl will air Sunday, February 2, 2020, on FOX from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.