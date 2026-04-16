Turning Point USA prepares for President Trump's visit to Phoenix

The Brief President Donald Trump is set to take part in the "Build The Red Wall" event in Phoenix on April 16. The event is organized by conservative group Turning Point USA. This is Trump's first visit to the Valley in 2026.



President Donald Trump is set to make his first visit to Phoenix in 2026.

What we know:

On March 31, we reported that Trump is expected to speak at the "Build The Red Wall" event, which is scheduled to take place at Dream City Church.

As of April 16, the event's website lists President Trump, along with Erika Kirk, Reps. Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, Abe Hamadeh, Paul Gosar, and Juan Ciscomani as speakers.

"I'm going to talk about optimism and unity for Republicans and the importance of this upcoming election," Rep. Andy Biggs said. "And I really want to convey, quite frankly, a positive outlook."

Just days prior, on April 14, Kirk skipped a TPUSA event in Athens, Georgia. According to Vice President JD Vance, Kirk opted out of the event due to safety concerns. Event attendees, according to our sister station WAGA, were also met by a significant group of peaceful protesters.

This is Trump's second visit to the Valley since summer 2025, when he visited the Valley for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

Big picture view:

On April 16, ahead of Trump's arrival, preparations are already underway.

"It's been an awful year," said Turning Point Action Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer. "Losing Charlie [Kirk] is one of the most egregious acts I think that's ever happened politically to America."

Bowyer says the group's goal remains the same.

"There really isn't a new direction," Bowyer said. "It's the direction that we were heading in the day before Charlie was assassinated, which was, you know, building this operation, the actual building blocks for a really strong conservative movement."

With a location that holds close to 5,000 people, conservatives are calling Friday's rally a pivotal moment. Bowyer noted this will be the first time the president has spoken out since Iran happened and so many other things.

"I think the American people are really interested in hearing from him and what the vision is going to be," he said.

The other side:

President Trump's visit comes as State Senator Analise Ortiz challenged him and Arizona Congressmen Biggs and Schweikert.

"Whether they attend this rally tomorrow or not, Andy Biggs and David Schweikert's fingerprints are all over Washington's cost-hiking agenda," State Sen. Analise Ortiz said.

Biggs responded, "I get it. We want affordability. That's one of the hallmarks of one of the things I'm trying to work on. But look, you've got a governor that has vetoed the two biggest tax cuts in state history."