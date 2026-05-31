Phoenix driver's wake-up call; push for resignation over Nazi salute | Nightly Roundup

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From a newly released video showing a Scottsdale police sergeant shoot an armed woman in their lobby, to a major highway disruption in Phoenix that led to an arrest, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, May 31, 2026.

1. New video shows moments armed woman point gun at Scottsdale officers

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2. New calls to resign after Nazi salute

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3. Driver found asleep behind wheel of running car on I-10

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4. Inmate education initiative expands

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5. Toolkit helps employees suffering from substance abuse

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