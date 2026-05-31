Phoenix driver's wake-up call; push for resignation over Nazi salute | Nightly Roundup

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From a newly released video showing a Scottsdale police sergeant shoot an armed woman in their lobby, to a major highway disruption in Phoenix that led to an arrest, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, May 31, 2026.
1. New video shows moments armed woman point gun at Scottsdale officers
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A Scottsdale Police sergeant shot a woman inside the lobby of the McKellips District Station on April 30 after she entered with a backpack and pulled out a handgun.
2. New calls to resign after Nazi salute
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A rally will be held to call for school board member Kim Fisher to resign after she used a Nazi salute and said "Heil" during a board meeting.
3. Driver found asleep behind wheel of running car on I-10
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A suspected impaired driver was arrested after being found asleep at the wheel of a car stopped in drive in the middle of I-10 in Phoenix.
4. Inmate education initiative expands
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Yavapai County has become the first area to implement the ignite program for detention center inmates to access daily, tailor-made educational classes.
5. Toolkit helps employees suffering from substance abuse
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Valley Leadership has introduced an opioid use disorder business toolkit to help employers provide support to employees suffering from substance abuse.
A look at your weather this week
Highs just barely missed the triple digits in the Valley for Sunday, but the summer heat is approaching. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on our near-normal temps this week, which surpasses 100 degrees.
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