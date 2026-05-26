New details on Phoenix crash that killed girl; former reality TV star accused of DUI l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
From new details on a woman accused of manslaughter in connection to a Phoenix freeway crash that killed her daughter to a former reality TV star facing DUI and reckless driving charges, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 26.
1. Woman indicted in crash that killed her daughter
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A woman has been indicted on felony charges, including manslaughter, endangerment and drug possession, following an April 12 rollover crash on I-17 in Phoenix that killed her daughter and injured three other children.
2. "Chrisley Knows Best" star accused of DUI, reckless driving
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Lindsie Chrisley, the daughter of Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff's office.
3. Phoenix area tops the list
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Home sellers across the country still find themselves needing to cut their asking prices in order to find buyers, with nearly one out of every six of them doing so last month. However, in some cities, that figure is much higher.
4. Trump scheduled for his annual physical
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President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday for his annual physical.
5. "The float is really, really fun"
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Thousands of people visited the Salt River in Arizona over the Memorial Day weekend to kick off summer activities.
A look at today's weather
Windy conditions are expected this week across the state, with Valley highs in the 90s.
Click here for full forecast