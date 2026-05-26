New details on Phoenix crash that killed girl; former reality TV star accused of DUI l Morning News Brief

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From new details on a woman accused of manslaughter in connection to a Phoenix freeway crash that killed her daughter to a former reality TV star facing DUI and reckless driving charges, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 26.

1. Woman indicted in crash that killed her daughter

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2. "Chrisley Knows Best" star accused of DUI, reckless driving

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3. Phoenix area tops the list

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4. Trump scheduled for his annual physical

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5. "The float is really, really fun"

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A look at today's weather

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