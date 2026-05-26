Arizona weather forecast: Winds churning up across the state

The Brief A low-pressure system will churn up winds across the state over the next few days, with gusts of 20-30 mph in Phoenix and 30-40+ mph gusts in the High County. As a result, mild air will drop Valley highs day by day, with the low-90s expected by Friday. Another warm up begins on Sunday, with highs back in the triple digits throughout next week.



Following a couple of days of storms and gusty winds around Arizona, the wet weather will exit the state today. At the same time, a new system will begin to approach Arizona from the Northwest.

What to Expect This Week:

A few scattered showers will continue to rotate eastward over the Northeast part of the state today. Slowly the entire area will dry out, but a few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible until the evening for the Four Corners region. In Phoenix, expect continued sunshine and dry weather.

While one system is moving out, another is beginning its approach. An area of low pressure will run down the West Coast into Wednesday. Then, the low will get stuck over California, just to our west. As a result, winds will increase today into Wednesday and breezy to windy weather will last through at least Friday.

As the low spins to our west, the winds over our state will churn, bringing gusts of 20-30 mph in Phoenix and 30-40+ mph in the High Country. The approach of the low will also drag mild air into place across the Southwest. The forecast high for Tuesday hits 97 degrees. The high will drop day by day.

In fact, the forecast high drops to 94 on Wednesday, 93 on Thursday and 91 on Friday. Even Saturday is expected to only hit 95 degrees. All of these days will run below normal for late May.

Looking Ahead:

Beginning Sunday, we start with a more "typical" warm up. The forecast high reaches 100 on Sunday and between 100 and 105 into next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)