Mom arrested in I-17 crash that killed her daughter; the plague confirmed in Arizona l Morning News Brief

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From a mother arrested in connection to a crash that left her young daughter dead to a case of the plague confirmed for the first time in over a decade in an Arizona county, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 13.

1. Child killed in I-17 crash, mother arrested

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2. Nancy Guthrie latest updates

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3. What happened to Robert Fisher?

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4. The plague confirmed in Arizona

5. Welcome home!

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A look at today's weather

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