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Mom arrested in I-17 crash that killed her daughter; the plague confirmed in Arizona l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 13, 2026 10:02am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 13, 2026. (ADOT; Getty Images; PCSD)

From a mother arrested in connection to a crash that left her young daughter dead to a case of the plague confirmed for the first time in over a decade in an Arizona county, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 13.

1. Child killed in I-17 crash, mother arrested

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Girl killed, 3 other kids hurt in I-17 rollover crash; mother arrested
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Girl killed, 3 other kids hurt in I-17 rollover crash; mother arrested

A Phoenix woman has been arrested after a rollover crash on I-17 at Peoria Avenue left one of her children dead, and several of them hurt.

2. Nancy Guthrie latest updates

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 72 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 72 latest updates

Monday marks Day 72 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

3. What happened to Robert Fisher?

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Is Robert Fisher dead or alive? Scottsdale police still pursuing leads after 25 years
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Is Robert Fisher dead or alive? Scottsdale police still pursuing leads after 25 years

From a $280 ATM withdrawal to a partial DNA profile, Scottsdale PD's John Heintzelman shares insights into the cold case of Robert Fisher, including challenges of aging evidence and lack of sightings.

4. The plague confirmed in Arizona

Arizona county reports 1st case of plague in over a decade

Arizona county reports 1st case of plague in over a decade

Apache County health officials say a resident was confirmed to have the plague, but has since recovered with treatment. It's the first plague case in the county since 2015, and the fourth since 2006.

5. Welcome home!

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Over the moon: Watch Astronaut Christina Koch reunite with dog after lunar mission
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Over the moon: Watch Astronaut Christina Koch reunite with dog after lunar mission

For NASA astronaut Christina Koch, the journey of nearly 700,000 miles around the moon ended with a welcome that was decidedly down to earth.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/13/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/13/26

There will be a slight chance of rain on Monday in the Valley. The high temperature will top out near 80 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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