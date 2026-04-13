Mom arrested in I-17 crash that killed her daughter; the plague confirmed in Arizona l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 13, 2026. (ADOT; Getty Images; PCSD)
From a mother arrested in connection to a crash that left her young daughter dead to a case of the plague confirmed for the first time in over a decade in an Arizona county, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 13.
1. Child killed in I-17 crash, mother arrested
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A Phoenix woman has been arrested after a rollover crash on I-17 at Peoria Avenue left one of her children dead, and several of them hurt.
2. Nancy Guthrie latest updates
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Monday marks Day 72 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.
3. What happened to Robert Fisher?
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From a $280 ATM withdrawal to a partial DNA profile, Scottsdale PD's John Heintzelman shares insights into the cold case of Robert Fisher, including challenges of aging evidence and lack of sightings.
4. The plague confirmed in Arizona
Apache County health officials say a resident was confirmed to have the plague, but has since recovered with treatment. It's the first plague case in the county since 2015, and the fourth since 2006.
5. Welcome home!
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For NASA astronaut Christina Koch, the journey of nearly 700,000 miles around the moon ended with a welcome that was decidedly down to earth.
A look at today's weather
There will be a slight chance of rain on Monday in the Valley. The high temperature will top out near 80 degrees.
Click here for full forecast