Arizona weather forecast: Shifting storm system brings high wind gusts, scattered showers

The Brief A shifting storm system will trigger scattered showers and high wind gusts across the state on Monday. In the Valley, rain chances remain low at around 10-20% on April 13. Snow showers are possible at elevations above 6,500 feet.



A beautiful start to the work week thanks to a passing system and cold front.

What to Expect This Week:

Monday brings mostly cloudy conditions, windy weather, and scattered showers to Arizona. A storm system and associated cold front shifts from west to east across the state from afternoon to night. As it moves through, it will trigger scattered showers as it increases wind speeds. Gusts are forecast to reach 35-45 mph in Flagstaff, 40-50+ in Show Low, and 25-30 mph in Phoenix.

Rain chances sit around 10-20% in the Valley, but considerably higher in Flagstaff – up to 80% chance by tonight. Parts of northern and eastern Arizona have the best chance for showers. As night falls, a few snow showers will be possible over higher elevations, generally above 6,500 feet. Snow amounts are light, forecasting around a coating to 2". Because the ground has been warm, melting is likely to occur, too. Still, this does mean folks in Flagstaff could catch some snowflakes by tonight! Totals in the 4-8" range are possible over Arizona Snowbowl, which will open for "bonus days" Tuesday and Wednesday due to the forecast.

In Phoenix, there will be a low chance of a passing shower or sprinkle this afternoon and overnight. Any showers will be short-lived. The best chance is along the northern edge of the Valley, and brushing the far East Valley.

Temperatures will also remain fairly nice! The forecast high reaches 80 degrees on Monday and 79 on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the forecast jumps to 86 and remains in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the work week and to start the weekend.

Big picture view:

The forecast remains dry in the Valley following tonight's frontal passage. There's a low chance of showers Tuesday in the High Country. Otherwise, the days ahead look dry and sunny to mostly sunny.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.