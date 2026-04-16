Arizona weather forecast: Another warm-up on the way in Phoenix

The Brief Temps will warm into the upper-80s on Thursday in Phoenix, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The warm-up will continue, as the forecast climbs back into the 90s this weekend. The Valley will stay dry through next week, with no rain in the forecast.



Temperatures have returned to average/above average, and will continue to warm up this weekend.

What to Expect:

A trough and associated storm system runs north of Arizona, over the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West through Thursday and into Friday. It will bring showers to our neighbors, Utah and Nevada, but narrowly misses us. At the same time, a weak system to our southwest (off the Baja) will push clouds up and over Arizona. The combo of the two near-miss systems brings us partly to mostly cloudy sky conditions and gusty winds. Somewhat mild air continues to slip down from the north, and will help keep temperatures in the mid-upper 80s for the next two days as well.

The forecast high jumps to 89 in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. It will turn gusty in the High Country with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. In Phoenix, wind gusts are forecast to max out at around 15-25 mph. The temperature may slip slightly on Friday, back down to around 87 in Phoenix. It will return to sunny and dry conditions Friday, too.

This Weekend:

Warming will reign. The forecast high climbs to near 90 on Saturday and the middle 90s by Sunday. It will be dry and sunny to mostly sunny.

Looking Ahead:

Next week, the forecast high remains in the low to middle 90s on Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures appear to fall back into the 80s beginning mid next week. For now, the 10-day forecast looks fairly dry.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)