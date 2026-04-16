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New video shows Dusten Mullen incident; deadly crash along Phoenix freeway | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 16, 2026 7:05pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - New bodycam video captures incident involving off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant; man killed by car along Phoenix freeway; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 16, 2026.

1. New video shows incident involving off-duty police sergeant

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Bodycam video shows Mullen talking about plans to get student protesters arrested
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Bodycam video shows Mullen talking about plans to get student protesters arrested

We have received body camera video showing an interaction at an anti-ICE protest that has put the alleged conduct of an off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant under scrutiny.

2. Deadly crash along I-17

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Man hit, killed by car on I-17 in north Phoenix
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Man hit, killed by car on I-17 in north Phoenix

DPS says a man in his 60s died after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning on I-17 near Yorkshire Drive.

3. Citizenship checks for bank customers?

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Banks will have to collect citizenship data, Trump administration says
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Banks will have to collect citizenship data, Trump administration says

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing an executive order that would require banks to collect citizenship data for new and existing customers.

4. Former politician shoots wife and himself

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Former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot wife, then himself inside Virginia home, police say
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Former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax fatally shot wife, then himself inside Virginia home, police say

Authorities say former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife before taking his own life inside their Annandale home early Thursday.

5. Boutique store chain abruptly closes

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Painted Tree closes all stores abruptly, stunning small vendors
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Painted Tree closes all stores abruptly, stunning small vendors

Painted Tree Boutiques, a chain of stores that leased space to small vendors, has abruptly closed all of its more than 60 locations in the U.S.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/16/2026

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/16/2026

We are expecting a warm few days up ahead for the Valley.

Get the Full Forecast

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