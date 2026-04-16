New video shows Dusten Mullen incident; deadly crash along Phoenix freeway | Nightly Roundup

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New bodycam video captures incident involving off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant; man killed by car along Phoenix freeway; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 16, 2026.

1. New video shows incident involving off-duty police sergeant

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2. Deadly crash along I-17

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3. Citizenship checks for bank customers?

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4. Former politician shoots wife and himself

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5. Boutique store chain abruptly closes

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