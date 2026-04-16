New video shows Dusten Mullen incident; deadly crash along Phoenix freeway | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - New bodycam video captures incident involving off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant; man killed by car along Phoenix freeway; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, April 16, 2026.
1. New video shows incident involving off-duty police sergeant
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We have received body camera video showing an interaction at an anti-ICE protest that has put the alleged conduct of an off-duty Phoenix Police sergeant under scrutiny.
2. Deadly crash along I-17
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DPS says a man in his 60s died after he was hit by a car early Thursday morning on I-17 near Yorkshire Drive.
3. Citizenship checks for bank customers?
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The Trump administration is reportedly preparing an executive order that would require banks to collect citizenship data for new and existing customers.
4. Former politician shoots wife and himself
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Authorities say former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife before taking his own life inside their Annandale home early Thursday.
5. Boutique store chain abruptly closes
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Painted Tree Boutiques, a chain of stores that leased space to small vendors, has abruptly closed all of its more than 60 locations in the U.S.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We are expecting a warm few days up ahead for the Valley.
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