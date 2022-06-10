3 wounded in shooting at North Carolina mall food court

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains

3 wounded in shooting at North Carolina mall food court

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 10:58AM
North Carolina
Associated Press

Press conference: Gastonia mall shooting

Police in Gastonia, NC have an initial update on the shooting at Eastridge Mall that left three people injured.

GASTONIA, N.C. - Three people were being treated for wounds that were not life-threatening after a shooting Friday at a mall in North Carolina, police said.

Rick Goodale, a spokesman for the Gastonia Police Department, said the shooting happened around noon Friday in the food court of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia. The city of about 77,000 people is west of Charlotte, not far from the state line with South Carolina.

Goodale said by phone that there is no active threat to the public.

Mall-shooting-copy.jpg

He said the three people shot are being treated for their wounds.

He said one or more suspects fled the mall and haven't been caught.

Stay with FOX for any updates.