A man is dead after Phoenix Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.

The unidentified man was found injured on March 10 around 4:15 p.m. near 19th and Southern avenues, Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

He died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say the suspect left the area before police arrived.

No more information is available.

Map of where the victim was found: