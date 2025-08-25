Shooting and robbery sends man to hospital; students return to Maryvale HS campus l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - From a shooting investigation in Phoenix to Maryvale High School student's return to campus following last week's deadly stabbing, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 25.
1. Shooting investigation in Phoenix
Police are investigating after a man was shot and robbed in Maryvale late Sunday night.
2. Valley battered by powerful monsoon storms
3. Students return to West Valley high school campus
Since a deadly stabbing on Aug. 19, students at Maryvale High Schools have been learning remotely.
4. AZ mom says fake sneakers led to mall attack on her son
"I don't know why people are so evil or why they would want to hurt my son," said one Valley mother after her son was attacked. The suspect in the attack reportedly tried to take the victim's shoes, which were made to look like Balenciaga sneakers, but were not real.
5. Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Tonto National Forest. It happened on Aug. 24 at around 3:30 a.m.
Today's weather
