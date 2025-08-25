Shooting and robbery sends man to hospital; students return to Maryvale HS campus l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Published  August 25, 2025 10:28am MST
PHOENIX - From a shooting investigation in Phoenix to Maryvale High School student's return to campus following last week's deadly stabbing, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 25.

1. Shooting investigation in Phoenix

Man shot and robbed while walking on Phoenix street: PD
Police are investigating after a man was shot and robbed in Maryvale late Sunday night.

2. Valley battered by powerful monsoon storms

Intense monsoon storms hit Phoenix

Intense monsoon storms hit Phoenix

3. Students return to West Valley high school campus

Maryvale High School stabbing: Students return to campus
Since a deadly stabbing on Aug. 19, students at Maryvale High Schools have been learning remotely.

4. AZ mom says fake sneakers led to mall attack on her son

Fake Balenciaga sneakers led to teen's attack at Glendale mall, mom says
"I don't know why people are so evil or why they would want to hurt my son," said one Valley mother after her son was attacked. The suspect in the attack reportedly tried to take the victim's shoes, which were made to look like Balenciaga sneakers, but were not real.

5. Suspect sought in deadly hit-and-run

MCSO seeks driver in deadly Tonto National Forest hit-and-run
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Tonto National Forest. It happened on Aug. 24 at around 3:30 a.m.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews