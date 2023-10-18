Shooting victim found dead in Surprise home, PD says

A male was shot several times and died on the scene while another male was detained in Surprise Wednesday afternoon.

Officers first responded to reports of a shooting near Greenway Road and Cotton Lane. When they got there, they found a male who was then detained.

Inside a nearby home, they found an unidentified victim who had been shot several times. Although first responders tried to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is contained to a single residence, with the relationship between the two males still under investigation. We do not have any outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the surrounding area," Sgt. Rick Hernandez said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened