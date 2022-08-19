Shots fired in downtown DC near White House, National Mall: police

Authorities say a juvenile and two adults have been detained by officers after shots were fired early Friday morning in downtown D.C. near the National Mall and the White House.

The shots were reported around 1:15 a.m. in the area of 1600 Constitution Avenue.

Officers say they recovered a firearm in the area and discovered three unoccupied vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

Police say one juvenile and two adults were detained and that the juvenile was in possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported.