Shots fired at Phoenix officers; man pleads guilty in deadly wrong-way crash l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 20, 2024 9:47am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say they are searching for suspects after shots were fired at officers in Phoenix; a man pleaded guilty to murder in a wrong-way crash that killed three Grand Canyon University students, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 20.

1. Suspects sought after shots fired at police

Shots fired at Phoenix officers; search for suspects underway: PD

Police say they are searching for suspects after gunshots were fired at officers near Central Avenue and Thomas Road. No officers were hurt.

2. Guilty plea in crash that killed GCU students

Man pleads guilty to murder in wrong-way crash that killed 3 GCU students

The driver accused of causing a wrong-way crash on Interstate 17 that killed three Grand Canyon University students has agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

3. Stabbing in Phoenix parking lot

Person stabbed in Phoenix parking lot

4. Ex-NFL player allegedly drunk on flight

Former NFL player accused of urinating on passenger during international flight

Gosder Cherilus, 40, was accused of urinating on a passenger and then hitting another person before the flight returned to the airport.

5. Obama to speak at DNC

WASHINGTON, DC April 5, 2022: Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris share a moment during an event on the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families in the East Room of The White House on Tuesday, April 5

On the second day of the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama is set to speak, adding significant weight to Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign through his endorsement. Read more here.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Possible record-breaking temps in Phoenix

The high in Phoenix on Aug. 20 will be around 112°F, which is one degree shy of the record that was set back in 2019.