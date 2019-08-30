Silent Witness: Police search for attempted robbery suspects at ATM, gas station

Silent Witness needs your help to track down two suspects for attempted robberies that took place in Phoenix.

Police say on August 15, a 36-year-old woman was getting money from an ATM around 9:30 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Just as she completed her transaction, investigators say the male suspect went up to her car and pointed a shotgun in her direction.

The suspect began to say something to the victim, but she quickly drove away in her vehicle.

The man got into a red sedan and took off from the scene. He's described as Hispanic, 5' 11" tall and 250 pounds. He was wearing a red bandana, red shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Also on August 15, police say a male suspect attempted to rob a Shell gas station near 40th Street and Southern Avenue. Investigators say the man walked into the business around 9:00 p.m. and set a handgun on the counter. He pointed the gun towards the clerk and demanded money.

You can see the suspect talking to the clerk for about a minute or so, then he puts the gun back in his waistband and leaves the scene in a silver truck without getting anything.

He's described as Hispanic or Native American, between 19 and 21 years old, 5' 7" to 5' 8" tall with an average build and medium-length brown hair.

If you have any information about these cases, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS