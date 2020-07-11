Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Phoenix woman

article

Phoenix Police are searching for a 92-year-old woman who was last seen on the early morning of July 11 near Central Avenue and Mission Lane.

Josefina Perez Najera has a medical condition that makes her appear confused and disoriented.

Family members say she could be near Central Avenue and Dunlap Avenue at a bus stop or business.

Perez Najera is 5'2", 109 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She speaks Spanish and partial English.

She was last seen wearing a button up shirt with red, black and white vertical stripes, along with brown slacks and pink walking shoes. She uses a red walker.

Anyone with information is asked the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or nick.hutchens@phoenix.gov.