Single-car crash leaves 3 people in critical condition; Ice cream shop robbed in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

From a crash in north Phoenix that left three people in critical condition to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 24, 2025.

1. Three people in critical condition after single-car crash

2. Safety concerns after Tucson prison violence

3. Shooting in north Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

4. Alcatraz reopening has prison bureau director ‘excited’

5. Ice cream store armed robbery caught on camera

Also, your weather forecast for tonight