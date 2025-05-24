Expand / Collapse search

Single-car crash leaves 3 people in critical condition; Ice cream shop robbed in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 24, 2025 6:52pm MST
PHOENIX - From a crash in north Phoenix that left three people in critical condition to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 24, 2025. 

1. Three people in critical condition after single-car crash

Single-car crash leaves 3 people in critical condition
Two people were ejected and one person was extricated from a crash in Phoenix off Anthem Way.

2. Safety concerns after Tucson prison violence

Safety concerns after Tucson prison violence: Inmate's wife speaks out about issues
The recent violence at a Tucson prison involving inmates beating up another inmate with padlocks has the wife of a prisoner concerned for his safety.

3. Shooting in north Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

1 person killed, left with life threatening injuries in north Phoenix shooting
Two people were shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Phoenix.

4. Alcatraz reopening has prison bureau director ‘excited’

Bureau of Prisons director 'excited' about reopening Alcatraz as max-security prison
President Trump is now getting the wheels in motion on his plan to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz as a maximum-security prison. 

5. Ice cream store armed robbery caught on camera

Owner praises staff's calm response during ice cream store robbery in Phoenix
Lix Uptown Ice Cream was robbed at gunpoint in Phoenix and the owner of the shop says the $300 the man got away with goes a long way in his small business.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures drop slightly from Friday before they ramp up again Memorial Day
We saw a high temperature on Saturday of 100°, two degrees above average.

