Single-car crash leaves 3 people in critical condition; Ice cream shop robbed in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a crash in north Phoenix that left three people in critical condition to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 24, 2025.
1. Three people in critical condition after single-car crash
Featured
Two people were ejected and one person was extricated from a crash in Phoenix off Anthem Way.
2. Safety concerns after Tucson prison violence
Featured
The recent violence at a Tucson prison involving inmates beating up another inmate with padlocks has the wife of a prisoner concerned for his safety.
3. Shooting in north Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Featured
Two people were shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Phoenix.
4. Alcatraz reopening has prison bureau director ‘excited’
Featured
President Trump is now getting the wheels in motion on his plan to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz as a maximum-security prison.
5. Ice cream store armed robbery caught on camera
Featured
Lix Uptown Ice Cream was robbed at gunpoint in Phoenix and the owner of the shop says the $300 the man got away with goes a long way in his small business.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
We saw a high temperature on Saturday of 100°, two degrees above average.