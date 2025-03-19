Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Coconino County field

The Brief A pilot was not hurt in a March 19 emergency landing in a Coconino County field. The FAA says "the pilot reported an engine issue" before making the landing around 10:20 a.m.



A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in an open field in Coconino County on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The March 19 landing happened around 10:20 a.m. near Buffalo Range Road and I-40 in Winslow.

Only the pilot was on board, the sheriff's office said, and no injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the pilot reported an engine issue before the emergency landing.

Map of the area where the landing happened:

What's next:

The FAA is investigating.