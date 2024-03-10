Six-car Glendale crash injures 3 people; police accuse suspect of speeding

A crash involving six cars in Glendale on Saturday night landed several people in the hospital and another person in police custody.

The crash happened near 51st and Glendale avenues on March 9 around 7:20 p.m.

Police didn't say exactly what led up to the crash, but that a speeding driver caused the cascade of events and left the scene.

Three people were taken to the hospital – two of them are in critical condition.

Police eventually identified the suspect and were able to make an arrest. Police did not release the suspect's name.

No more information was made available by the Glendale Police Department.

Map of the area where the crash happened: