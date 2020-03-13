Six Flags Magic Mountain latest SoCal theme park to announce temporary closure amid coronavirus concerns

article

Six Flags Magic Mountain became the latest theme park in Southern California to announce a temporary closure as concern over the coronavirus continues to spike.

The closure is effective immediately and is expected to last for the duration of the month.

Hours earlier, Knott's Berry Farm park officials said the theme park will begin its temporary closure Saturday that will last through the end of the month.

Theme parks in the Golden State were temporarily considered exempt under new state guidelines barring public gatherings of 250 or more people announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On Thursday, Disney officials said Disneyland and California Adventure Park will close Saturday and will remain closed through the end of the month.

Anaheim officials Thursday said gatherings at the Anaheim Convention Center will be posted through the end of the month during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Disneyland Parks & Resorts announced Friday that they will donate excess food to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

"While closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County," Kyleigh Johnson, External Communications Manager of Disneyland Resort said in a statement.

Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open through Monday. In addition, Downtown Disney will continue to operate as usual.

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries," its website said.

Universal Studios Hollywood officials said the park will close Saturday and tentatively plans to reopen March 28.

Universal CityWalk will remain open.

SeaWorld San Diego has not announced any plans to close.

City News Service contributed to this report.