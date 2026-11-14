Sky Harbor delays linger after FAA ground stop; Tim McGraw cancels Phoenix show | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From lingering delays at Sky Harbor, to a canceled Tim McGraw concert, and a sudden resignation at Nvidia, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, November 14, 2026.
1. Ongoing impacts of FAA ground stop
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The impact of a nationwide FAA ground stop is still being felt at airports across the country, including Phoenix Sky Harbor, where many flights are canceled and delayed.
2. Sean Duffy blames aging copper wire upgrade for nationwide ground stop
3. Fans react to canceled Tim McGraw concert
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Hondo Rodeo Fest attendees in downtown Phoenix were disappointed after Tim McGraw canceled his performance because of a nationwide FAA ground stop. Organizers extended Miranda Lambert’s set and are offering complimentary Sunday tickets.
4. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid probe
5. Brother of hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to "come clean"
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Phoenix police are still searching for a light-colored Toyota Sienna van after a woman was fatally struck while walking her dog near 800 East Missouri Avenue on Oct. 24.