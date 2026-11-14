Sky Harbor delays linger after FAA ground stop; Tim McGraw cancels Phoenix show | Nightly Roundup

From lingering delays at Sky Harbor, to a canceled Tim McGraw concert, and a sudden resignation at Nvidia, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, November 14, 2026.

1. Ongoing impacts of FAA ground stop

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2. Sean Duffy blames aging copper wire upgrade for nationwide ground stop

3. Fans react to canceled Tim McGraw concert

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4. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid probe

5. Brother of hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to "come clean"