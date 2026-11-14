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Sky Harbor delays linger after FAA ground stop; Tim McGraw cancels Phoenix show | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 14, 2026 5:46 PM MST
Published November 14, 2026 5:46 PM MST

PHOENIX - From lingering delays at Sky Harbor, to a canceled Tim McGraw concert, and a sudden resignation at Nvidia, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, November 14, 2026.

1. Ongoing impacts of FAA ground stop 

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Phoenix Sky Harbor delays linger after nationwide FAA ground stop
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Phoenix Sky Harbor delays linger after nationwide FAA ground stop

The impact of a nationwide FAA ground stop is still being felt at airports across the country, including Phoenix Sky Harbor, where many flights are canceled and delayed.

2. Sean Duffy blames aging copper wire upgrade for nationwide ground stop

3. Fans react to canceled Tim McGraw concert 

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Tim McGraw cancels Hondo Rodeo Fest show due to FAA ground stop
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Tim McGraw cancels Hondo Rodeo Fest show due to FAA ground stop

Hondo Rodeo Fest attendees in downtown Phoenix were disappointed after Tim McGraw canceled his performance because of a nationwide FAA ground stop. Organizers extended Miranda Lambert’s set and are offering complimentary Sunday tickets.

4. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid probe

5. Brother of hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to "come clean"

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Phoenix fatal hit-and-run: Police search for gold Toyota Sienna van after woman, dog killed
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Phoenix fatal hit-and-run: Police search for gold Toyota Sienna van after woman, dog killed

Phoenix police are still searching for a light-colored Toyota Sienna van after a woman was fatally struck while walking her dog near 800 East Missouri Avenue on Oct. 24.

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