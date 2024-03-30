Expand / Collapse search
Slot player hits jackpot three times in a row and walks away with massive pay out

By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published  March 30, 2024 9:29am MST
Gambling
FOX Business

A guest at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas won the jackpot on a slot machine three times in one night.

Officials with Caesars Entertainment announced the big win in a press release, obtained by KVVU.

The player hit a $125,000 jackpot around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by another jackpot of $383,500 at 10:58 p.m.

Around 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the player struck gold for a third time and won a $159,250 jackpot.

5b447fcf-

General view on the slot machines inside the Middelkerke Casino on March 23, 2024 in Middelkerke, Belgium. (Photo by Didier Messens/Getty Images)

MEGA MILLIONS ANNOUNCES WINNER OF $1.13 BILLION JACKPOT

In total, the player took home $667,750 in slot jackpots this week.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Caesar Entertainment.

