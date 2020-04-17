Small businesses adapting to new reality as Arizonans continue to stay at home during COVID-19 outbreak

Small businesses across Arizona are adapting to a new business environment that is influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guidelines introduced by President Trump on Thursday to reopen the country can't even be used until COVID-19 cases are on the decline for 14 days. By then, states like Arizona can follow a three-phase plan.

The measures are not much different than whats being done now, but for small businesses, some are closing their doors for good, and some are are just surviving. Now, it's a matter of how long they can hold on before normalcy is even attempted.

When Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order called for restaurants to provide dine-out options only, appetites were on hold at Taco Boys.

"The first week was bad. Like, we weren’t making no money," said Juan Cornejo.

Cornejo has been in business less than a year, his economy has been hit hard by the pandemic.

"The reason why we decided to stay open was because the employees," said Cornejo. "This is what they depended on: their paychecks."

The White House guidelines on reopening states detail a gradual process. For restaurants, phase one requires strict physical distancing protocols, as well as sanitation and disinfecting high traffic areas.

Completing one phase leads to another 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases, and the same cycle after phase two, until the final stage is complete.

A common strategy will be physical distance. Cornejo says he and his staff are all learning together, with daily habits.

"You still gotta be careful, because it’s out there and who knows how long this thing might be out there, and you still have to take those precautions, even when things do go back to normal," said Cornejo.

Cornejo remains optimistic, regardless of how long this crisis may last.

"We survived the worst already, so it’s only gonna get better and better, hopefully," said Cornejo.

On Friday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted in response to the guidelines, saying, in part, Arizona is not meeting the criteria to proceed with a May 1 reopening.

