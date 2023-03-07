One dead after 2 small planes collide mid-air over Winter Haven lake; search continues for survivors

Two small planes collided in Winter Haven, prompting a large response from local first responders, and resulting in one person's death.

The scene is taking place at Lake Hartridge near the Winter Haven Regional Airport. Officials are searching the water for survivors.

The view from SkyFOX shows one plane partially submerged. Steve Lester, the Chief of Staff for the Polk County Sheriff's Office, said the second plane is 21 feet underwater.

"We do believe there are others possibly deceased, we just can’t confirm that now," he said during a 5 p.m. press conference.

Details about the number of passengers or possible injuries had not been reported by first responders. It's also unclear where the planes originated.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.