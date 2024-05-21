Small plane lands on highway near Lake Pleasant

Image 1 of 3 ▼ No one was hurt when a small plane landed on State Route 74 and New River Road, just south of Lake Pleasant. (Angie Faber)

No one was hurt when a small plane landed on a highway in Peoria on May 21.

The incident happened on State Route 74 and New River Road, just south of Lake Pleasant.

The Peoria-Fire Medical Department says when crews got to the scene, they found a single-engine plane that had landed.

"No injuries to the pilot or on the ground," the department said.

It's unknown what caused the plane to make the landing.

Map of where the incident happened