Small plane lands on highway near Lake Pleasant
No one was hurt when a small plane landed on State Route 74 and New River Road, just south of Lake Pleasant. (Angie Faber)
PEORIA, Ariz. - No one was hurt when a small plane landed on a highway in Peoria on May 21.
The incident happened on State Route 74 and New River Road, just south of Lake Pleasant.
The Peoria-Fire Medical Department says when crews got to the scene, they found a single-engine plane that had landed.
"No injuries to the pilot or on the ground," the department said.
It's unknown what caused the plane to make the landing.