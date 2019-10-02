Smarties candy turns 70 with all-female leadership
NEW JERSEY - This month marks a big milestone for a local company.
Smarties candy is celebrating 70 years.
The founder, Edward Dee, also turns 95 Wednesday. He started the business by hand-delivering the candies throughout New Jersey.
Now, the family business is run by his granddaughters: Sarah Dee, Liz Dee, and Jessica Dee Sawyer.
The factory in Union, NJ pumps out over a billion Smarties a year. They're currently producing treats for Easter.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $2.6 billion on candy during the Halloween season.