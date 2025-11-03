SNAP emergency funding latest; suspect sought in deadly shooting l Morning News Brief

article

From the latest on emergency funding for SNAP amid the ongoing government shutdown to the search for a suspect in connection with a deadly Phoenix shooting, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of November 3.

1. SNAP benefits latest

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting Nov. 1 because the agency said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown.

Update:

The Trump administration said it will partially fund SNAP, though it’s not clear how much beneficiaries will receive, nor how quickly beneficiaries will see value show up on the debit cards they use to buy groceries.

2. Deadly Phoenix shooting

3. UFO sightings

What we know:

Enigma, a non-partisan organization that boasts its "largest queryable historical sighting database for global UFO sightings," has recorded roughly 30,000 UFO sightings since its launch in 2022, according to the company’s website.

Dig deeper:

Since August, Enigma has documented more than 9,000 sightings of mysterious objects within 10 miles of United States shorelines or other major bodies of water, Marine Technology News reported.

4. A cure for baldness?

What we know:

Researchers from Taiwan University say they have discovered a serum that could potentially regrow hair in just 20 days.

Dig deeper:

The researchers used mouse skin samples to monitor changes to the fat tissue under the skin, as well as to the hair follicles and the cells that help hair grow, after they caused small injuries to trigger certain reactions, according to a press release.

5. Deadly pasta recall

What we know:

A listeria outbreak connected to recalled pasta meals has left six people dead and 25 others hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Why you should care:

The recalled ready-to-eat pasta salads and prepared meals were supplied by Nate's Fine Foods and sold at grocery store chains in the U.S., including Trader Joe's, Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger and Walmart.

The listeria is linked to contaminated precooked pasta sold by Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc. and used in pasta salads, frozen meals and other deli products.

A look at today's weather

