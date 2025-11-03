Arizona weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal highs continue in Phoenix

The Brief Temps will stay warmer-than-normal this week in Phoenix. Highs in the Valley will climb to 90 degrees on Nov. 3. We'll stay warm early this week, with highs in the low-90s to upper-80s.



Our long-lasting warm pattern continues this week.

Today:

The forecast high temperature climbs to 90 degrees on Monday and 91 on Tuesday in Phoenix. The average at this time of year is around 82 degrees. While the low 90s is warm for early November, it is not record-setting. The record highs for the next few days sit in the mid and upper 90s.

Some clouds will hang across the state today and northern Arizona may be a bit breezy. However, conditions will remain dry with no potential for rain.

Later This Week:

Sunshine takes over the forecast Tuesday through the weekend. The forecast high temperature remains near 90 through Wednesday, then slips into the middle 80s Thursday through Saturday. Overnight lows will consistently sit in the upper 50s to low 60s in the Valley. In northern Arizona, this calm pattern will keep conditions cold in the morning but beautiful in the afternoon.

Big picture view:

In the extended forecast, there is a low chance for a changing pattern around day 10. This may bring cooler temperatures to the state and potentially some moisture.

