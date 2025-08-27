Soaring Valor: 15 Arizonan World War II veterans fly to New Orleans

The Brief 15 World War II veterans from Arizona were flown to New Orleans on Aug. 27. The veterans are set to visit the National World War II Museum. Less than 1% of the Americans who fought in World War II are still alive, according to figures.



A massive celebration for local World War II veterans was held inside Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Aug. 27, as a number of World War II veterans boarded a flight to experience the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Local perspective:

With flags waving and a line of grateful Americans lining the skybridge, the sound of a bagpipe echoed in the terminal. It was a hero's send-off for the very few who are still here that fought and won World War II.

"Everything is beautiful here," said Wing Lei.

Lei is one of the 15 Arizona World War II veterans who, along with their guardians, flew to New Orleans and see the museum firsthand. American Airlines worked with the Gary Sinise Foundation to make the trip happen through its Soaring Valor program, and the event served as a constant reminder of what was fought for and won, a sacrifice from the "Greatest Generation" to the youngest generation.

What they're saying:

Lei is an Army Air Corps veteran who helped get supplies to China from India over a treacherous, infamous stretch of road.

"And then drive Burma Road to Kunming, where it was dusty and narrow, very narrow," Lei recalled.

Big picture view:

These moments are rare now. Less than 1% of the Americans who fought in World War II are still alive, and the 10-year program to bring veterans to their museum is about to end.

With fewer veterans able to travel, this flight marks the second-to-last Soaring Valor trip, making Wednesday's mission even more meaningful.

For the veterans, so many memories came flooding back.

"My brother and my wife’s brother did not come back in one piece," Lei said. "They just got unlucky, and I am lucky to be here."

Whether it was luck, fate or something divine, the crowds were thankful for their sacrifice and service.