Some Gilbert residents voice opposition to new bar and restaurant in Downtown Heritage District

There's a battle brewing in an East Valley city over a bar and restaurant.

Officials with Bottled Blonde have announced plans for a new location in Gilbert.

Plans for Bottled Blonde Gilbert were announced in a statement released by Evening Entertainment Group. The location will sit on the now-closed Bergies' Coffee.

Bottled Blonde serves food during the day, before flipping into a nightclub, complete with DJs and bottle service, during the night. In Gilbert, the company says the two-story business will serve Italian food and beverages, complete with a retractable, climate-controlled roof-patio, and beer garden. Acoustic engineers have also worked on noise control.

Bottled Blonde’s construction is set for early 2024, and is slated to be completed by 2025.

Some residents voice opposition

The new Bottled Blonde location is at Gilbert's Downtown Heritage District. It is an area that has seen many changes over the past decade, with an explosion of new restaurants, shops, and nightlife.

Some people in the area are voicing their opposition to the new Bottled Blonde location.

"I honestly don’t think that’s a good idea," said one woman, identified only as ‘Marcella.’ ""I don’t think that fits the Gilbert vibe at all. I mean, you come to Gilbert because it’s peaceful and family-oriented."

There are, however, other people who don't see the big deal with the plans.

"It’s a really fun vibe around here. I think it’s already becoming more of a nightlife feel anyway, so I don’t think it will have that much of an impact," said one man, identified only as ‘Brian.’

A change.org petition was started on June 22. The petition, which calls for the plans to be paused, has already gathered over 1,200 signatures.

Gilbert officials weigh in

Officials with the Town of Gilbert have released a statement on the matter. It reads:

"The Town of Gilbert has not received any formal submittals for Bottled Blonde. The property at 309 N. Gilbert Road was sold through a private sale transaction in December 2022. The Town of Gilbert did not own this land and has no jurisdiction over private land sales. The proposed use by the property owner would be allowed through the current Heritage Village Center zoning under Gilbert’s Land Development Code.

Just as we’ve done with other new businesses in the Heritage District, the Gilbert Police Department will work to ensure that safety is a top priority. The Gilbert Police Department will provide input to help enhance the safety and security of any new or existing business in the Heritage District. The Town of Gilbert is committed to working with businesses to review their plans and design to ensure the safety and security of all guests in the Heritage District.

The Town of Gilbert welcomes private investment into our community and the benefits that result from businesses choosing to locate here. Town leaders and community members, past and present, have created an incredible demand for our destination with the redevelopment of the Heritage District. Guided and intentional groundwork was laid to ensure the character and appeal of the area can be enjoyed by all generations."