Some Spur Fire evacuees endured rough night

Some residents that were evacuated as a result of the Spur Fire left with what they could grab, and drove away in their cars. Now, some of them are sleeping in their cars.

The fire started the afternoon of May 27 in the community of Bagdad, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Phoenix. It prompted authorities to issue 570 evacuation notices to residents.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the town of about 2,000 people and there were conflicting reports about how many homes burned.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office estimated in a statement that 25 to 30 homes "were lost" while the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said 13 homes plus at least 10 other buildings were "confirmed destroyed"

An initial investigation indicated that road work may have started the fire but the investigation was continuing, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday night.

Some evacuees slept in cars

When the evacuation order was issued for the town of Baghdad on May 27, many people left with only the clothes on their back.

Some of the evacuees left as early as 2:00 p.m., and many spent time overnight on the side of the road, waiting for answers.

"I was in Alpine, Arizona fishing. I got to come back home. I was going to stay another day. I wish I spent the night in my pick up right here. I got on my way home about 2 o’clock. I guess it could’ve happened. I've seen all these officers coming and everything," said Don Martin.

Some of the residents said they wanted to be close by in case that evacuated order was lifted early. Others said they really couldn’t make it very far from town.

"They told us we couldn’t go back in. We just decided to come out here/ I didn’t have enough gas in my car to get to Prescott." said Brian Hudspeth.

By late morning on May 28, many of the residents say they were very eager to get back into town and assess the damage. Evacuation orders were lifted later on in the day on May 28.

