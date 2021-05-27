Evacuation orders issued for wildfire burning in Bagdad

article

Evacuation orders have been issued for some residences in Bagdad due to an "extremely active fire," according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Homes north of Main Street in Bagdad, as well as homes east of Lindahl Road, are being urged to evacuate. Residents can take shelter at the Bagdad High School gym.

The fire, now being dubbed as the Spur Fire, has burned 75 acres so far and is displaying "extremely active fire behavior."

Multiple structures are in danger, including some mining infrastructure, officials say.

State Routes 96 and 97 are closed coming into Bagdad.

Additionally, all 911 phone lines are down at the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with an emergency can still text 911 or call 928-830-1897, 928-713-2382, or 928-713-2312.

