More campfire, smoking restrictions being imposed in Arizona

Additional public lands agencies in Arizona are imposing restrictions on campfires and smoking due to wildfire activity and dry conditions.

The new restrictions taking effect May 26 in southeastern Arizona are being imposed by the Coronado National Forest and other agencies that include the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Restrictions also are being imposed in the region by Saguaro National Park and multiple national monuments, national historic sites and national wildlife refuges.

In northern Arizona, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management also is imposing new restrictions in parts of Coconino County north of the Grand Canyon.

The latest restrictions are in addition to ones previously implemented in other parts of the state, including the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott and Tonto national forests.

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove including fires in developed campgrounds or improved sites. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to State, Federal, or tribal laws and regulations. Mechanical and Industrial Prohibitions Operating any internal combustion engine. Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame. Using an explosive. Operating any internal combustion engine. Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame. Using an explosive.

