Suspect dead after shootout with police in Frankford that injured SEPTA officer

Authorities say a SEPTA police officer is in stable condition after a double shooting lead to a shootout with police at a property in Frankford Wednesday night.

Sergeant Eric Gripp told reporters that officers near the Arrott Transportation Center heard gunshots around 7 p.m. Police found two women, 57 and 42, with gunshot wounds to the hip-area near the intersection of Griscom and Arrott streets.

Those women are expected to recover.

SWAT Officers converged on the property where the suspect was held up.

Police chased the armed suspect to a property on the 4700 block of Leiper Street where he barricaded himself inside and fired at police from different floors, Gripp said.

During the gunfight, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel told reporters that a Philadelphia police officer became pinned down behind a small wall. Nestel said a SEPTA police officer, who is also a SWAT team member, drew his assault weapon and charged at the gunman providing covering fire to free the trapped officer.

That's when authorities said the 28-year-old, three-year member of the SEPTA police force was shot in the stomach. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is expected to be okay, according to Nestel.

"Police officers do this stuff when their brothers and sisters are in danger. It's what it's what all of us as police leaders almost learn to expect," Nestel said. "But the heroism and courage and valor that these folks exhibit every day is humbling to civilians."

A massive law enforcement presence converged on the house, including Philadelphia police and SWAT officers. Gripp said they used technology to find out that the suspect was down near a second floor window. SWAT team members entered the property and found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

"Here we are again on another night in our city and just this completely and totally unacceptable and reckless gun violence," Gripp said. "Nearly took three innocent people's lives, and we're so grateful that it wasn't worse than it was."

