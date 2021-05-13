Southwest announces non-stop flights from Phoenix to Hawaii for $159

article

Aloha, Phoenix!

Southwest Airlines on Thursday announced new non-stop service from Phoenix to Hawaii beginning this summer.

Non-stop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Honolulu and Kahului, Maui begin on June 27. Flights to Kona and Lihue, Kauai begin on September 7.

Prices for the new one-way flights begin at $159.

"Phoenix is another place where more locals fly with Southwest than any other carrier—we’ve grown since launching Phoenix in 1982 to offer service currently to nearly 60 cities nonstop on more than 180 departures a day—and Hawaii service on Southwest is a longtime request," said Andrew Watterson, chief commercial officers and executive vice president for Southwest. "Phoenix becomes another place where our Customers, who appreciate our standard comfort and value for everyone onboard now can fly Southwest nonstop to and from multiple Hawaiian Islands every day during waking hours."

In addition to Phoenix, Southwest also announced new service to Hawaii from Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Customers can book these new flights beginning June 6 on southwest.com.

More Travel News

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.