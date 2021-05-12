Summer travel on the rise as vaccination rates increase

Things are starting to pick back up at airports, and experts believe this is only going to continue as more people are vaccinated.

Many Americans say they're making up for lost time, which is fueling their desire to travel.

"We were ready – we usually do travel once a year, so we planned it in June thinking that everything would be good," said one couple at Sky Harbor. "But we’re comfortable with what we’ve came up with, so it’s exciting."

The U.S. Travel Association reports that 72% of Americans are planning a summer vacation this year, and travel is already starting to pick up.

TSA officials say that agents screened 1.6 million people at airport checkpoints, the highest number of passengers since March 12, 2020.

"With me graduating in 2020, I kind of missed out on my senior trip and everything, so I’m like glad that everything's opening up again so we can travel and do more stuff," said another traveler.

AAA also released their estimations for Memorial Day weekend travel, saying 37 million people will venture at least 50 miles away from home during the holiday - up 60% from last year.

