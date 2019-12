SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The cargo includes the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite, which is jointly owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. of Japan and Kacific Broadband Satellites of Singapore. Built by Boeing, the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite will provide mobile and broadband services across the Asia-Pacific region.