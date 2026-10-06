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Stabbing investigation affecting light rail traffic: Phoenix Police

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 6, 2026 7:14 AM MST
Published October 6, 2026 7:14 AM MST
article

The Brief

    • An overnight stabbing in Phoenix near 7th Street and Monroe sent an adult male victim to the hospital with serious injuries on Oct. 6.
    • Phoenix Police located an adult male suspect and took him into custody, though authorities have not publicly released his name.
    • The police investigation and crime scene are impacting light rail traffic, and morning commuters are advised to plan alternative routes.

PHOENIX - A stabbing that happened during the overnight hours on Oct. 6 is affecting the morning commute, according to Phoenix Police.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, officers responded at around 2:00 p.m. to the area of 7th Street and Monroe for a stabbing call.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering at least one stab wound," read a portion of the statement. "The victim was transported to the hospital by Phoenix Fire for a serious injury."

Dig deeper:

Police say they were able to find the adult male suspect and take him into custody.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect by name.

Local perspective:

Investigators say the incident and crime scene have impacted light rail traffic.

"Commuters should plan if this route impacts their morning commute," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the stabbing happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Phoenix Police Department.

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