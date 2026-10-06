Stabbing investigation affecting light rail traffic: Phoenix Police
PHOENIX - A stabbing that happened during the overnight hours on Oct. 6 is affecting the morning commute, according to Phoenix Police.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, officers responded at around 2:00 p.m. to the area of 7th Street and Monroe for a stabbing call.
"When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering at least one stab wound," read a portion of the statement. "The victim was transported to the hospital by Phoenix Fire for a serious injury."
Dig deeper:
Police say they were able to find the adult male suspect and take him into custody.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the suspect by name.
Local perspective:
Investigators say the incident and crime scene have impacted light rail traffic.
"Commuters should plan if this route impacts their morning commute," read a portion of the statement.
Area where the stabbing happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Phoenix Police Department.