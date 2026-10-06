Stabbing investigation affecting light rail traffic: Phoenix Police

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The Brief An overnight stabbing in Phoenix near 7th Street and Monroe sent an adult male victim to the hospital with serious injuries on Oct. 6. Phoenix Police located an adult male suspect and took him into custody, though authorities have not publicly released his name. The police investigation and crime scene are impacting light rail traffic, and morning commuters are advised to plan alternative routes.



A stabbing that happened during the overnight hours on Oct. 6 is affecting the morning commute, according to Phoenix Police.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, officers responded at around 2:00 p.m. to the area of 7th Street and Monroe for a stabbing call.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering at least one stab wound," read a portion of the statement. "The victim was transported to the hospital by Phoenix Fire for a serious injury."

Dig deeper:

Police say they were able to find the adult male suspect and take him into custody.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect by name.

Local perspective:

Investigators say the incident and crime scene have impacted light rail traffic.

"Commuters should plan if this route impacts their morning commute," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the stabbing happened