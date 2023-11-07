Stolen car driver nearly crashes into Glendale home, PD says

The driver of a stolen car crashed outside a Glendale home Tuesday afternoon and police are still searching for the driver.

Glendale Police say they spotted the stolen car and it’s unclear if a pursuit took place before the crash at 53rd and Maryland avenues.

Officers and K-9s searched for the driver, although a passenger in the car was arrested according to authorities.

The driver hit two parked cars in a driveway before stopping inches from the front door of the family home.

The residents said young children were eating lunch on the other side of the wall.

Police are continuing to search for a suspect.

Map of where the crash happened: