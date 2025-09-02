Street racing crash in Tempe; controversial Costco policy change now in effect l Morning News Brief

article

From a street racing crash in the East Valley that left several people injured to a controversial policy change at Costco that is now in effect nationwide, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 2.

1. Five people ejected from Mustang during crash

Featured article

2. ‘VIP hour’ at Costco

Featured article

3. AZ tribe may ban violent offenders

Featured article

4. ‘This area will suffer’

Featured article

5. AI-driven tech to help travelers

Featured article

Today's weather