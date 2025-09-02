Expand / Collapse search

Street racing crash in Tempe; controversial Costco policy change now in effect l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 2, 2025 9:53am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

From a street racing crash in the East Valley that left several people injured to a controversial policy change at Costco that is now in effect nationwide, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 2.

1. Five people ejected from Mustang during crash

5 people ejected from Mustang after driver was racing a motorcyclist, Tempe PD says
Five people were ejected from a Ford Mustang in Tempe on Monday night after police say the driver was racing a motorcyclist.

2. ‘VIP hour’ at Costco

Costco's controversial policy change officially in effect: What to know
Costco shoppers of all membership tier levels will be affected by the policy switch-up.

3. AZ tribe may ban violent offenders

Arizona tribe considers member banishment for violent crime
The Gila River Indian Community is considering a landmark proposal to banish and "dis-enroll" members convicted of violent crimes, a move that would be the first of its kind for a tribe in Arizona.

4. ‘This area will suffer’

BNSF rail hub faces setback, opposition grows in the West Valley
A proposed multi-billion-dollar BNSF rail hub in Wittmann is facing strong opposition from West Valley residents, who are concerned about long-term impacts on health, air quality, and property values.

5. AI-driven tech to help travelers

American Airlines rolls out AI tech at Sky Harbor to hold flights for those with short connections
The Labor Day weekend was the first time American Airlines implemented their new, AI-driven technology that holds planes for short periods at Sky Harbor. The short stop aims to help passengers who might not make their onward flight.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: More scattered storms expected on Tuesday
Storm chances are increasing throughout the week in the Valley! Today, we'll see about a 20% of rain with a high near 107°F.

