Student arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to Tempe high school

The Brief A 15-year-old student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school in Tempe on Nov. 18. Authorities were alerted to a video showing a student with a gun inside the restroom.



A Tempe high school student was arrested on Nov. 19 after police said they brought a gun to school.

Staff at Marcos de Niza High School were alerted to a social media video on Nov. 18 showing a student with a gun inside a school restroom.

"Police and school administration contacted a specific student who did not have a weapon in his possession and denied having any information regarding a video," a news release from Tempe Police said.

The next day, a concerned adult contacted a school resource officer about a video – investigators are not sure if it was the same as the first video.

"After obtaining that video before school this morning, school security identified the student with the gun. Upon arriving at school today, the student was confronted by the SRO, school security and administration and immediately ran into a nearby neighborhood," police said.

The school, along with others in the area, were placed on lockdown and Tempe Police were able to establish a perimeter. The suspect was arrested after allegedly hiding in the backyard of a home.

"A black handgun, similar to the one shown in the social media video, was also located in the backyard. This student was quickly identified and arrested, thanks to the community members from Marcos de Niza who immediately notified the school about the existence of the video," police said.

Schools were back to normal operations by 9 a.m.